Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to spend another night behind bars

Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi will spend another night behind bars after his case was postponed in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Msibi, who is also a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state will lead with evidence from the investigating officer on Wednesday.

“The matter has been adjourned for further details,” said Nyuswa.

Msibi is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on August 22.

On September 17, the police arrested two suspects, Tshepo Matsane, 30, and Charlie Ngwenya, 35. They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on October 8.

