South Africa

Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to spend another night behind bars

12 October 2021 - 19:13
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. File photo.
Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi will spend another night behind bars after his case was postponed in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Msibi, who is also a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state will lead with evidence from the investigating officer on Wednesday. 

“The matter has been adjourned for further details,” said Nyuswa. 

Msibi is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on August 22.

On September 17, the police arrested two suspects, Tshepo Matsane, 30, and Charlie Ngwenya, 35. They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on October 8.

TimesLIVE

Mpumalanga MEC accused of double murder applies for bail

There is a high police presence outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court where Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and ...
News
10 hours ago

IN PICS: ANC supporters and community members picket in support of Mandla Msibi

About 1,000 people gathered outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court in support of Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and ...
News
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling