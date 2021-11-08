Child fights for life in ICU after storm hits
Education department seeks alternative exam centres
More than 200 houses and eight schools were damaged at the weekend when a storm hit the Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga, leaving a child fighting for his life in hospital.
The municipality said scores of people had to be hospitalised after roofs of homes were blown off and walls collapsed on Friday night. ..
