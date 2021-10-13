Court evacuated during Mandla Msibi's bail hearing after bomb scare

The Nelspruit magistrate's court where former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi is applying for bail has been evacuated due to a bomb scare.



Magistrate Suzan Monaledi had to adjourn the testimony of investigating officer WO Boy Bhila on Wednesday after she got a message that there was a bomb in the court building. ..