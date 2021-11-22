South Africa

Flooding across George, residents urged to stay home

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2021 - 09:09
Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours. File photo.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

Major roads in George on the Garden Route are under water after heavy downpours.

On Monday the municipality urged residents to stay home.

“Due to heavy rainfall, major flooding is occurring in Langenhoven Street close to Virgin Active, Wellington Street, Craddock Street near Watson and Hope Street,” it said.

“Drain lids are lifting due to flooding and we ask the public to stay off the roads until most water has run off.”

Images being shared on social media show properties and vehicles under water as a result of the flash flood.

This is a developing story.

