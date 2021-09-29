KZN storm warning puts disaster teams on high alert

KwaZulu-Natal has placed its disaster management teams on high alert in response to a warning from the SA Weather Service about windy and stormy conditions for the province over the next two days.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said heavy rain was likely to cause localised flooding in greater Durban, inland and along the north coast.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned residents about the dangers posed by the inclement weather.

“We are appealing to residents in the areas that could be affected to exercise extreme caution as the weather conditions could deteriorate to dangerous levels,” he said.

“We are appealing to everyone to be vigilant as the expected winds and storms could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas. Disaster management teams will be monitoring routes and areas prone to incidents very closely.

“Residents are urged to avoid being on the road where possible and to refrain from crossing low-lying bridges. Motorists are urged to drive with caution as roads might become wet and slippery.”

