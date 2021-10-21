Shack dwellers want out of R64k 'death traps'

Barely a year after 40 controversial tin shacks were built in Limpopo at a cost of R64,000 each to alleviate congestion at a hostel, the sombre brown structures have deteriorated so badly that their wooden floors have caved in.



At least eight of the structures in Talana, Tzaneen, have collapsed flooring that has sunken into the muddy ground during heavy rains, while five have leaky roofs, shaky floors and broken doors. The owners have now describe them as “death traps”...