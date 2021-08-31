Louisiana hospitals avoid Ida catastrophe, but staffing challenges loom

Louisiana hospitals largely escaped catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ida, but the storm created the "perfect petri dish" for spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The weather disaster hit a state where hospitals are crowded with COVID patients, cases of the Delta variant were surging and nurses were in short supply.

A handful of smaller hospitals have been forced to evacuate patients, while all major regional hospitals were doing fine for now, Dr. Joseph Kanter, the top medical official in Louisiana, told Reuters by phone.

"Outside of a few, small outlying hospitals, it doesn't appear to be anything catastrophic," said Kanter, who worked through the harrowing days of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when some two dozen hospitals in New Orleans had to be evacuated.

Warner Thomas, the CEO of Ochsner Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state, said Monday night that two of its smaller hospitals southwest of New Orleans had been evacuated because of damage to roofs and flooding. That affected 65 patients at St. Anne Hospital and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, where temporary roofing was being installed.