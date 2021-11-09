Durban harbour hit by sewage spill while residents battle water cuts

Load-shedding has caused sewage to flow into the Durban harbour while large parts of the city and surrounds battle water disruptions.

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday it was aware of sewage flooding the harbour via Lavender Creek.

“This is as a result of the Mahatma Gandhi pump station being flooded due to load-shedding. This damaged the pumping equipment, resulting in this unfortunate situation,” it said.

“The city is dosing the spill at Lavender Creek to minimise the negative impact.

“The city is repairing the pumps and this should be completed by Thursday.