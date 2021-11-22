Children’s wellbeing blind spot amid the pandemic

According to the State of the World’s Children 2021 Unicef report, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental wellness of children and raised various concerns.

As a result of the pandemic, 13% of children are likely to live with a mental disorder. Moreover, a study conducted by the Mental Health Foundation shows that 75% of children and young people who experience mental health challenges are not getting the assistance they need.

“The mental wellbeing of children is very important. As adults, we tend to think that children are okay and that they’re getting by. We don’t really notice where things aren’t going well for them,” says Dumisile Nala, the national executive officer of Childline SA.

From having to embrace online learning to not being able to visit relatives or even see their friends, the new normal required of children to understand and adapt to new changes.

It has been a time of much uncertainty and anxiety caused by a variety of factors. The closure of schools is among those at the top of the list. School is an integral part of a child’s life. After the family unit, it serves as the second protection system for their growth, development and wellbeing.

Any major disturbance to schooling, as seen during the hard lockdown, can impact heavily on the wellness of a child.

“Not going to school made me feel sad because I could not see my friends and teachers. It was difficult learning online and I am excited now that I am able to go to school,” says 11-year-old Seetsa Mashego.