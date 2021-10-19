Kilimanjaro among Africa's glaciers set to melt — millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says

Africa's fabled eastern glaciers will vanish in two decades, 118-million poor people face imminent drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could also shave 3% off continental GDP by mid-century, the UN climate agency warned on Tuesday.

The latest report on the state of Africa's climate by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), partnered with AU agencies, paints a dire picture of the continent's ability to adapt to increasingly frequent weather disasters.

According to one data set, 2020 was Africa's third warmest year on record, 0.86°C above the average temperature in the three decades leading to 2010. It has mostly warmed slower than high-latitude temperate zones, but the impact is still devastating.

“The rapid shrinking of the last remaining glaciers in eastern Africa, which are expected to melt entirely in the near future, signals the threat of ... irreversible change to the Earth system,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a foreword to the report.