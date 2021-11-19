Clean water and decent toilets curb infectious diseases

Sanitation plays crucial role in human dignity

Extreme poverty cannot end until clean water, toilets and hygiene are a normal part of daily life for everyone, everywhere. It is without a doubt that everyone must have sustainable sanitation, alongside clean water and handwashing facilities, to help protect and maintain our health security and stop the spread of deadly infectious diseases such as Covid-19, cholera, and typhoid.



On November 19, the world commemorates World Toilet Day, which is an annual global event organised by United Nations Water to raise awareness of the crucial role that sanitation plays in reducing diseases and creating healthier communities...