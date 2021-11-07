Ace Magashule's former PA breaks her silence about her interrogation by the FBI and Hawks

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has broken her silence regarding events surrounding her interrogation by the FBI and the Hawks in the US.

Sunday Times has received a statement from Cholota who has described her interrogation by the FBI and the Hawks in November last year as intimidation.

The statement comes just days after the NPA told the Bloemfontein high court that it would be adding Cholota to the list of accused people in the asbestos eradication case along with her former boss Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi.

The state said she would be extradited from the US and charged with corruption.

According to the NPA, Cholota has not been co-operating with the prosecuting authority which announced last November that she was the state’s key witness.

In her statement, signed on Saturday, Cholota says she was never informed that she would be a state witness and that her involvement in the trial would only be in relation to the evidence she had already given to the state capture commission.

“Before this [November 13], not a single person had contacted me, informed me nor asked whether or not I consented to being a so-called state witness in these criminal proceedings,” she writes.

She says she, along with her family, was blinded by the revelation that she would be a state witness.

Cholota relayed how on the morning of September 2021 she was woken up by loud banging on the door of her apartment in Baltimore by FBI officials. They immediately ordered her to get dressed and “come with them”. She claims she was not told where she was going.