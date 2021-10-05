Paroled Jacob Zuma urges South Africans in video message to vote ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma has urged South Africans to cast their vote for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

Zuma surprised many on Tuesday afternoon when he said this in a video message shared by his foundation.

It had so far been a guessing game on whether Zuma would be campaigning for the ANC, given the tensions between him and the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was also compounded by Zuma’s much felt absence at the launch of the ANC election manifesto in Tshwane last week attended by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

“It is time for the local government elections. I have been listening and observing for a while and there are a lot of people who say, because of different reasons, they have taken a decision not to vote,” Zuma said.