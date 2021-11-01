Ace Magashule’s absence is no factor in Mangaung voter attitude as many stay away due to poor services

Selebano was not the only one unbothered by voting on Monday.

Many residents in Bochabela, Rocklands, Kagisanong and Phahameng were going about their business far from voting stations.

Community disgruntlement has nothing to do with the political and legal woes of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, the former provincial strongman who controlled the affairs of the province for more than two decades.

This despite these elections being the first in which Magashule played no active role owing to his suspension from the ruling party.

At the centre of community grievances was poor service delivery, which saw people stay away from voting stations.

While the young gathered in the many car wash businesses along Moshoeshoe Road that cuts through the townships, voter turnout was poor at nine voting stations in and around the same street.

There were more police officers, political party agents and Electoral Commission officials than voters at most times of the day.

Inside the voting halls, empty chairs were socially distanced instead of warm bodies.

Thabang Mokoena said people of Mangaung have had enough of poor service delivery.

“You see this mess you see on this road (Moshoeshoe), it has been under construction for 18 months,” he said.

“People cannot access their homes with cars because they started construction and left it like this. They are changing contractors time and again.

“The longer this project drags on, the more contractors and municipal officials loot so it comes as no surprise.”

Mokoena and Selebano also complained about the lack of refuse collection in Mangaung.