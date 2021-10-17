Thunderous welcome for Ramaphosa in Magashule’s home base

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s Free State stronghold welcomed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa warmly with thousands packed to the rafters at the Intabazwe Stadium in Harrismith.

Ramaphosa has taken his ANC local government election campaign to the Free State starting on Sunday where thousands were waiting for him before he arrived.

When he did arrive, the fired-up crowd was screaming, ululating, singing and dancing with the stadium a sea of gold with people in ANC T-shirts.

He acknowledged that the ANC in Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality had failed its residents.

Among other leading problems, he said, was lack of clean running water and decent housing with residents in the municipality having last received state-sponsored housing 22 years ago.