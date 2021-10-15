Babalo Madikizela wants Mkhwebane's graft report set aside
Eastern Cape businessperson Lonwabo Bam is also allegedly implicated in the scandal
The public protector has no power to investigate me, nor does she have power to instruct the Hawks to do so.
This is the argument presented by Eastern Cape MEC Babalo Madikizela, a central figure in the alleged criminal ring accused of siphoning money from the Mbizana local municipality in the province's Wild Coast region...
