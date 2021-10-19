South Africa

Ace Magashule asks NPA for list of witnesses implicating him in corruption case

19 October 2021 - 12:12
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces 13 charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multimillion-rand tender awarded by the Free State government during his tenure as premier.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces 13 charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multimillion-rand tender awarded by the Free State government during his tenure as premier.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s legal counsel has asked the state to provide a list of witnesses implicating his client in his corruption case.

Magashule and his co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday.

Their case was postponed to November 3 for pretrial and for them to respond to charges preferred against them.

Magashule faces 13 charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multimillion-rand tender awarded by the Free State government during his tenure as premier.

His legal counsel, Laurance Hodes SC, told the court his client had not received a list of witnesses the state intended to call.

“In relation to accused 13 [Magashule], we filed a section 85 notification contending there is a fundamental error to the charge and we oppose the charge,” Hodes said.

“We’ve additionally asked which people implicate him. The state isn’t prepared to commit themselves to which people. We believe there is an irregularity in the charge and we would like to pursue an objection to the charge in that regard,” he said.

Prosecutor advocate Johan de Nysschen said he would peruse Magashule’s notice and argue the matter at “some stage”.

“They will have to read the whole docket,” he said.

TimesLIVE

‘I have no such power’: Ace Magashule on Oscar Mabuyane assertion

Asked about allegations made by Mabuyane, Magashule simply said: "I have no such power."
News
5 days ago

Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to appeal is dismissed

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, was not telling the truth in his submission that president Cyril ...
News
1 month ago

ANC leaders should focus on the issues that affect people, says Magashule

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said people are looking to the party's leadership to address issues affecting the country, including ...
News
1 month ago

Ace Magashule lays claim to state’s ‘star witness’ in asbestos trial

During the proceedings, a tug-of-war played out over whether Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota would testify on his behalf or ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...