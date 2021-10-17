South Africa

IN PICS | Ramaphosa takes election campaign to Magashule's home base

By TimesLIVE - 17 October 2021 - 14:13
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets ANC supporters at the Intabazwe Community Stadium in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State where he campaigned for the upcoming elections on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took his party's election campaign to the Free State on Sunday.

With only two weeks until political parties go to the polls, Ramaphosa arrived to a warm welcome in suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's home base in Harrismith, Free State.

In May the town was brought to a halt when disgruntled residents took to the streets to demand better service delivery.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses community members at Intabazwe Community Staduim in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa promised supporters that if they reinstate the party after the November 1 elections their lives will be improved along with service delivery.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with a child wearing an ANC T-shirt during his campaign at Intabazwe Community Staduim in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Residents at the time were protesting over a lack of electricity and water, alleged corruption and maladministration. 

Sporadic incidents saw streets barricaded with burning tyres. National roads were targeted and two tuck shops were looted in Makong village in QwaQwa.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets ANC supporters at Intabazwe Community Stadium in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State where he is campaigning on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
An ANC flag seen flying at Intabazwe Community Stadium in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed supporters on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

On Sunday, Ramaphosa urged residents to go out in their numbers and vote for the ANC on November 1, promising them a better life with improved service delivery. 

