Hawks claims must be probed
When President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power in 2018, one of his pledges as part of fighting corruption, was to restore trust in our law enforcement agencies.
The credibility of our law enforcement apparatus had been badly eroded after they were used to serve the nefarious political agendas of former president Jacob Zuma and his cronies. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.