Cyril puts corrupt councillors on notice

President says he'll clean troubled Maluti-a-Phofung municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to root out incompetent and corrupt leaders in the Free State’s troubled Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, where he was conducting the ANC’s election campaign for the local government elections.



Flanked by the interim provincial committee (IPC), national executive committee members and the current mayor, Masechaba Mosia Lakaje, Ramaphosa said the municipality was up for leadership overhaul after the elections as it had failed to deliver services to residents...