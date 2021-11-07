Red Bull turn on Tsunoda after Mexico qualifying setback

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda drew fire from his employers Red Bull on Saturday after knocking Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen off his stride in Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying.

The driver for AlphaTauri, sister team of Red Bull Racing, was accused of wrecking the final flying laps of Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Japanese already had an engine penalty that was going to demote him to the back of the grid, but reached the final phase of qualifying with the aim of helping team mate Pierre Gasly with an aerodynamic tow.

Tsunoda, running slowly by then, went off track to get out of the way as Perez attempted his final flying lap, the Honda protege kicking up dust that then distracted the Mexican.

Verstappen, following behind, was also forced to slow.