Drama as ANC councillor turned independent candidate tries to counter Ramaphosa campaign rally

There was drama on Monday when the ANC elections campaign trail — led by its president Cyril Ramaphosa — landed in one of Free State’s most dysfunctional municipalities.

As the ANC hosted a rally to canvass votes for its Matjhabeng local municipality ward 4 candidate Lerato Mohapi, their outgoing councillor in the same ward, Stalin Liphoko, was staging a march outside his house when Ramaphosa’s convoy drove past.

Liphoko is disgruntled over being overlooked for another term.

Ramaphosa ignored protesting supporters of Liphoko who were singing “we will emerge victorious” in Sesotho as the convoy drove to and from the rally, held in an open field.

But at the rally, Ramaphosa said Liphoko would fall flat in his wishful thinking of defeating the ANC.

“I have absolute certainty we will win this ward. We reject those who have decided to contest us as independent. Down with them,” said Ramaphosa.

Liphoko was apparently asked to step aside despite being the community’s favourite because he faces domestic violence charges.

He, however, contests that this was meant to purge him as he had had the domestic violence charges dropped after resolving his issues with his wife.

But community members who are pro-Mohapi said Liphoko was an unrepentant “seasoned tsotsi” who was power-hungry.