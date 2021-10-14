‘I have no such power’: Ace Magashule on Oscar Mabuyane assertion

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has dismissed allegations that he was behind a “fishing expedition” by the Hawks against Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Arriving at former president Jacob Zuma’s homecoming prayer event in Durban on Thursday, Magashule fielded questions from journalists.

According to Mabuyane, he was subjected to questioning by a Hawks official from the Free State in August which suggested to him that there may have been a political vendetta driven by Magashule, whom he was vocal about being suspended after he was criminally charged.

Asked about allegations made by Mabuyane, Magashule simply said: “I have no such power.”

The allegations relate to an affidavit by businessman Lonwabo Bam in 2019 in which he alleged Mabuyane had personally and unduly benefited from public money from the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial.