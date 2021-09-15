Niehaus will have to produce record of work he did for the ANC: Pule Mabe

“You can't abscond from work and use the fact that you work in the secretary-general's office [as an excuse]. It doesn't work like that,” he said. “The ANC doesn't pay people because it knows them by their first names. ANC pays people because they are working and they are doing something,” said Mabe.

He said the ANC understood why its employees went on a go-slow and later stayed away from work. He said their reasons were legitimate. The ANC had engaged staff representatives and understood their concerns.

He suggested that Niehaus was taking advantage of the legitimate concerns raised by people who committed their time and attention to the work of the party. He also suggested that Niehaus was headhunted for the work he did in Magashule's office.

“What is strange is that some of these comrades who are today opening cases against the ANC did not apply for their jobs, they were headhunted, brought in to deal with whatever situation that they might have been facing at the time. They never applied or submitted a certificate for a job.”

He said when the police investigate Niehaus' complaint, he will have to produce records to show the work that he has been doing for the party.

Mabe also suggested that the ANC's financial problems will not affect its local government elections campaign.

He told journalists not to confuse its payroll constraints as a resources issue.

“You are confusing payroll with resources required to run elections. Elections is a campaign, it is dealt with separately.

“We must never deal with matters of payroll and conflate them with the ANC,” he said, responding to a question about whether the party would be able to run a proper election campaign in light of its struggle to pay salaries.

He said the fact that the lights were still on at Luthuli House and that they still had coffee in the office showed that they were able to meet other financial obligations.

“Not being able to deal with payroll does not necessarily mean you don't have resources. It could be that at a certain given time you might not have had sufficient resources to deal with your payroll.”

Mabe said the ANC was dealing with disputes around councillor candidate lists. He said though the party had set itself a deadline of last Saturday to resolve these, it was continuing to address them as they continued to be brought forward.

“We accept that there could be legitimate concerns but we must also raise a matter of principle about ANC processes.

“There are democratically elected structures of the ANC in provinces and regions and those structures are entrusted with the responsibility of resolving issues that are happening at their level,” he said.

Some ANC members from as far as Limpopo were protesting outside Luthuli House as he spoke.

TimesLIVE