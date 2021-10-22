Maxeke's home derelict despite ANC promises

The dilapidated home in Kliptown, Soweto, remains an eyesore

Nearly six months after a delegation of ANC leaders including suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule promised for the umpteenth time to renovate the home of Struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke, there is no sign of development.



With only two months remaining in the year the party has declared as the year of Charlotte Maxeke, in celebration of what would have been her 150th birthday, the dilapidated home in Kliptown, Soweto, remains an eyesore...