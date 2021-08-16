South Africa

ANC's Mxolisi Siyonzana elected as new mayor of Mangaung

16 August 2021 - 14:09
Mxolisi Siyonzana has been elected as the mayor of Mangaung. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC councillor Mxolisi Siyonzana was elected the new executive mayor of the Mangaung metropolitan municipality during a special council sitting on Monday.

Former mayor Olly Mlamleli was removed in August last year after a no-confidence vote against her. She is also a co-accused in the multimillion-rand Free State asbestos tender case with suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In July, the Sunday Times reported that Mangaung racked up R1.6bn in irregular expenditure and R1.17bn in unauthorised expenditure in 2019/2020, according to an auditor-general report.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said in July: “Mangaung was late but it eventually got an unqualified audit, which is an improvement from last year, but there are significant supply chain management issues.”

This is a developing story. 

