ANC's Mxolisi Siyonzana elected as new mayor of Mangaung

ANC councillor Mxolisi Siyonzana was elected the new executive mayor of the Mangaung metropolitan municipality during a special council sitting on Monday.

Former mayor Olly Mlamleli was removed in August last year after a no-confidence vote against her. She is also a co-accused in the multimillion-rand Free State asbestos tender case with suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In July, the Sunday Times reported that Mangaung racked up R1.6bn in irregular expenditure and R1.17bn in unauthorised expenditure in 2019/2020, according to an auditor-general report.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said in July: “Mangaung was late but it eventually got an unqualified audit, which is an improvement from last year, but there are significant supply chain management issues.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE