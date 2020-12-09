ANC snubs Ace Magashule as January 8 birthday bash heads to Limpopo

Controversial ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule suffered a major defeat this week when the party's top leaders snubbed his public announcement that the party's January 8 birthday rally would be held in his home ground of Bloemfontein.

Magashule last month unilaterally announced this from the doorsteps of the Free State city's court, following an appearance on 21 charges of corruption.

But after intense discussions at the three-day meeting that ended on Tuesday, the ANC national executive committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body between national conferences, has resolved to ignore Magashule's unsanctioned public announcement.

The NEC has instead opted to stick with the party's system of rotating its birthday bash from province to province at the beginning of year, and declared that it was due to be held in Limpopo in January 2021.

“The NEC notes the recommendation on January 8 celebration, presented by head of organisation, comrade Nomvula Mokonyane, and resolved that it be held in Limpopo province as per practice of rotation,” the ANC NEC said in a statement.