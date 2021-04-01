Backtracking on its rule could weaken battered ruling party

ANC step-aside ultimatum on shaky ground

The ANC could be plunged into more instability and be weakened should it bow to threats of an internal revolt and backtrack on implementing its “step-aside” resolution.



This is according to several political analysts who said an open battle for the control of the ANC was almost inevitable as the party instructs its tainted leaders to leave their posts...