Poor and unemployed defend those accused of corruption

Young people fighting in wars of ANC elders instead of for their future

I work in the office of the executive mayor who is also the regional chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni. It is no secret that I hold my boss in extremely high regard. Under his leadership, the City of Ekurhuleni has achieved a lot of notable things, including but not limited to maintaining clean and unqualified audits over the past five years, with no unauthorised, irregular, and fruitless expenditure, and a clean audit on performance information.



Three months ago, the seventh Citizen Satisfaction Index was released by Consulta. The SA-csi Municipalities 2020 measures citizen satisfaction and trust in service delivery in SA metropolitan municipalities. Of the eight metros polled, the City of Ekurhuleni came out second. In terms of the trust index, the metro received well above the industry average – at nearly 64%. No other metro in Gauteng managed to achieve more than 60%...