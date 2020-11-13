Ace Magashule hands himself over to Hawks, as allies gather

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has handed himself over to the Hawks at their offices in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

Supported by ANC senior member Bongani Bongo and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Magashule’s convoy drove into the building just after 8.10am on Friday.

He will be processed before being transported to the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court where will appear in corruption charges.

Magashule was on Tuesday served with a warrant of arrest in relation to alleged corruption on a R255m asbestos tender awarded to businessman Edwin Sodi in 2014.

A large contingent of his supporters held a night vigil at a nearby park overnight and are expected to march to court.

They believe Magashule’s charges are politically motivated.

More senior ANC leaders, including Tony Yengeni, are also expected to show their support for Magashule.

A small group of Outa members held a mini protest outside the Hawks offices.