Maimane's One SA Movement to contest elections in 10 municipalities

Asked why he was focusing on smaller municipalities, Maimane said this was not the complete list of municipalities OSA had an interest in.

“It doesn't mean that metros are excluded in that journey, remember we are working towards an October election, so we will be looking at those. The trick is to always ensure that you have got capable leaders, so even right now we are having conversations with an association in Tshwane to look at that particular metro.

“We will look at what happens in the Eastern Cape with all the respective wards. But also you don't want to fight battles. For example, if you say let's go and contest in Mangaung, if you don't have an appropriate association structure there, then you will achieve what political parties have achieved by giving power to people who will annex it away from the people,” he said.

Maimane's strategy is to partner with community organisations who then elect a candidate to stand in their ward.

He told the media that OSA has registered a body called the Independent Candidate Association of South Africa, which will hold accountable elected independent candidates.

The body will have community associations as affiliates and will have the authority to fire rogue councillors. It will also be the vehicle OSA will use to channel resources and training to the independent councillors.

Maimane said OSA was against the postponement of this year's elections and had made a submission to the IEC process, headed by justice Dikgang Moseneke, to evaluate the viability of elections.

“What happens in 2024 when someone wakes up and says there are economic conditions that don't favour elections or whatever the next reason is? You are setting a new precedent that will seek out new conditions for how and when elections can be postponed.”

TimesLIVE