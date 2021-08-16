Sydney records deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown.

Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third Covid-19 wave that threatens to push the country's A$2-trillion ($1.5-trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

Berejiklian said New South Wales had detected 478 infections, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

“Our community transmission numbers are disturbingly high,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

“Every death is a person who has loved ones, who has died in tragic circumstances,” she added.