John Moodey jumps on Mashaba bandwagon

Mashaba also announced that former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza would lead ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal.

Another former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, has been put in charge of running Mashaba's party in the Western Cape.

“We will be making further appointments in the coming weeks,” said Mashaba.

He also said the ActionSA interim senate resolved at its meeting at the weekend to contest more municipalities during next year's local government elections.

“We can now confirm that, in addition to contesting Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in 2021, we have now begun the consideration of eThekwini, Cape Town, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Our assessments will examine the growth in our ground structures in these municipalities, as well as the response of prospective donors to get behind the campaign in these municipalities.

“A critical cause for the decision to expand the focus of our 2021 contestation arises from information revealing the catastrophic declines of incumbent political parties. Not only do large swathes of supporters of these parties appear ready for ActionSA, but so do significant portions of the 18.5 million South Africans who did not vote in 2019.

“On October 19, we will launch the 'Act as One' national tour, which will see the leadership of ActionSA travelling across SA to take our offer to the four corners of our country.”

