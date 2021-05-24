The sparks that were fanned into flames of Bloem protests
Provincial task team leader feels efforts to rescue Mangaung metro not being recognised
Last week’s fatal and violent service delivery protests in Mangaung in Bloemfontein, Free State, were a culmination of lack of information, fed-up residents and scared municipal workers, according to provincial task team leader Lindelo Mkaza.
Mkaza, leader of the provincial executive council representative team tasked with rescuing and resuscitating Mangaung metro municipality in January last year, said these events started in February...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.