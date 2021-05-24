The sparks that were fanned into flames of Bloem protests

Provincial task team leader feels efforts to rescue Mangaung metro not being recognised

Last week’s fatal and violent service delivery protests in Mangaung in Bloemfontein, Free State, were a culmination of lack of information, fed-up residents and scared municipal workers, according to provincial task team leader Lindelo Mkaza.



Mkaza, leader of the provincial executive council representative team tasked with rescuing and resuscitating Mangaung metro municipality in January last year, said these events started in February...