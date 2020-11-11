South Africa

Analysts predict turmoil as Hawks move in to pick party SG

'Magashule arrest set to divide ANC'

By Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza and Penwell Dlamini - 11 November 2020 - 07:36

The warrant of arrest issued against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in connection with the R255m asbestos tender corruption will have serious implications for the party due to his influence in the Free State.

This is according to political analysts who were reacting to the Hawks's confirmation that Magashule was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X