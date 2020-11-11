Analysts predict turmoil as Hawks move in to pick party SG
'Magashule arrest set to divide ANC'
The warrant of arrest issued against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in connection with the R255m asbestos tender corruption will have serious implications for the party due to his influence in the Free State.
This is according to political analysts who were reacting to the Hawks's confirmation that Magashule was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.