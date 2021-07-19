SowetanRebuild | Rebuild the beloved country

The past week was one of the darkest moments of our democracy. The well-coordinated attacks on our economy, our infrastructure and chains of distribution demonstrated the ever-present threat to our national stability and democratic order.

What makes us even more vulnerable to this onslaught are precisely our nation’s fault lines of poverty, unemployment and inequality, which the rogues exploited to cause anarchy.

Tragically, the lasting impact of it all was the demolition of businesses, in particular small enterprises built through the daily toil of ordinary citizens who were armed with nothing more than hope and a dream.

Today, many of those dreams have been shattered and hopes of rebuilding wiped out. Yet, we believe that we ought never to have let despondency define our path. While the mayhem was the work of a relative few, the project of restoration demands all of us to step up and do what we can to lay even stronger foundations on which we can rebuild.