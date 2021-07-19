Vandals rub salt in Stepping Stones’ pandemic wound

Nokukhanya Makhathini used all her savings and pension fund to open an internet cafe to help develop her historically disadvantaged community of Inanda, KwaZulu Natal, with information and communication technology skills.



On Monday last week, her business, Stepping Stones Technologies at Dube Village Mall, was not spared by the looters. Makhathini said she had lost two computer labs and an internet cafe. ..