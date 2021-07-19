Unrest sinks Raphael's clothing business
Insurance turns down claim
A businesswoman who took all her savings to start up a clothing brand to better her life and create jobs is now facing a bleak future after her goods were burnt down during the recent unrest.
Tembisa-based Pozie Clothing founder Yvette Raphael suffered a loss of R11,000 worth of ordered clothing items when a warehouse they were stored in was set alight in Durban two weeks ago, putting four jobs at risk. Her shop was not damaged and she only had the clothes that were ordered...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.