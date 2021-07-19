Internet cafe owner weighs up cost of restarting

Cops mistook him for looter and chased him off

As the news of looting and vandalism of business spread throughout Soweto on Sunday night last week, Thabang Madikila was alerted just before his bedtime that his small business was also not spared.



Madikila is one of number of small business owners who found their business premises broken into and pillaged at Tsele’s Centre in Moletsane, Soweto, after former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest...