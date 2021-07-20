Soweto butcher ready to resume operations after looters destroyed his business

On Monday Tony Mkhabela, owner of the T&N Butchery next to Jabulani Mall began cleaning up his business premises to prepare for resumption of operations.

A Soweto businessman who lost millions of rands worth of stock and equipment during the violent unrest says he is still determined to invest in the township despite suffering the devastating loss.



