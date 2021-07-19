Mechanic stripped of his workshop and livelihood

Looters steal all his equipment, destroy premises before burning clients’ cars

It is a cold, windy Saturday morning as mechanic Benson Nkuna walks through the debris of what used to be his car repair workshop in Johannesburg, six days after it was looted and set alight amid the violent protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.



Nkuna, 38, of Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, who owns Shefresh General Trading (Pty) Ltd in City & Suburban, said he is going to need equipment worth more than R200,000 to repair his workplace and open for business again after it was broken into on the evening of July 11...