Major setback as fish and chips enterprise is gutted

Stores cleaned out

Thato Segoni and her brother Keletso used their life's savings to open a Fish and Chips franchise eatery at Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.



The risk paid off almost immediately as the shop gave birth to two other shops at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto and at the Phumula Shopping Centre on the East Rand. This was 10 years ago...