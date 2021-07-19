‘I’ve never felt this kind of pain in my life’

Ex-nurse feels let down by residents who failed to protect her shop

Thandi Johnson is in deep emotional anguish after seeing her life’s work destroyed by the looting that ravaged her store in Diepkloof, Soweto, last week.



Johnson, who owns the TWJ Partyland shop at Diepkloof Square, said she is now facing R800,000 in damage after CCTV cameras, furniture, stock, shop fittings, equipment, a fridge and microwave were either stolen or damaged. Her store sells event and party supplies as well as arts and craft supplies and equipment...