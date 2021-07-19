Granny, family left stranded after their popular Soweto shop was looted
Dicky's Cakes, a family business based in Soweto, fell prey to the looters who left broken shelves and shattered glasses on Monday last week.
This family business has is popular for selling the best themed cakes, scones and biscuits. Over the years, they managed to open four branches in Mapetla, Bara, Spruitview Mall and Johannesburg CBD. ..
