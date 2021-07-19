South Africa

Family counts cost of looted business

The Lab clothing store facing closure

19 July 2021 - 07:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A 10-year family business is at risk of not getting revived after it lost stock valued at over R500,000.

The Lab, a clothing store that sells formal and casual attire at Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus on the East Rand, is owned by the Tema family. It needs around R250,000 to get back on its feet...

