Over 10 years of sacrifice, sweat looted away
Bed shop emptied in a flash
Zodwa Hlongwa felt like her life had come to an end when she realised that her bed store was ransacked by hordes of people who left nothing but destruction in their wake.
Hlongwa, 50, spent her life building Afri Beds, a reputable bed store in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.