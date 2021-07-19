Over 10 years of sacrifice, sweat looted away

Bed shop emptied in a flash

Zodwa Hlongwa felt like her life had come to an end when she realised that her bed store was ransacked by hordes of people who left nothing but destruction in their wake.



Hlongwa, 50, spent her life building Afri Beds, a reputable bed store in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. ..