Broadcasting sector joins hands to help rebuild Alex FM

The corporate sector, religious institutions, local businesses and the broadcasting industry had pledged financial, technical and logistical support for the resuscitation of the community mouthpiece

Looters cleaned out Alex FM 89.1 studio, stealing everything including the awards bestowed on the community radio station in its 27 years of dedicated service to Alexandra residents.



After a savage destruction of a butchery, liquor store and other essential retail outlets on the ground floor of Yarona Building at the Pan African Mall on Third Avenue and Watt Street, the plunderers ascended to the second floor and ransacked the broadcasting space with all the energy, strength and vengeance of a medieval army. ..