SPECIAL REPORT | The broken towns
When driving into Ikageng, a township in Potchefstroom which falls under the JB Marks municipality in North West, you get welcomed by piles and heaps of rubbish lying on illegal dumping sites.
These numerous dumping sites, usually on vacant land that is few metres away from residential units, are a great cause for concern for home owners who are forced to bear the stench of the refuse and unhygienic conditions daily.
Bishop Phakeng woke up to find a burst sewerage pipe outside his house. Stinking and nauseating sewage water was all over his yard, making it difficult for him to get out of the house last month.
“The water level kept rising and looked like the sewage would go into my kitchen,” said Phakeng of Ikageng township in the JB Marks local municipality.
Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.
Business owners have raised concerns about the rate at which public infrastructure and service delivery are deteriorating in the JB Marks municipality and could repel investors.
When mayor Kgotso Khumalo was arrested while he was in office, this resulted in instability and confusion at the JB Marks local municipality.
Recently elected JB Marks local municipality mayor Mapule Mataboge has acknowledged that her municipality has been facing serious challenges when it comes to service delivery.
Mataboge, who took over the reigns after the resignation of Kgotso Khumalo following graft allegations, is racing against time to ring in changes in the North West municipality whose seat is in Potchesfstroom.
