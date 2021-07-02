South Africa

Demand drives Potchefstroom property boom

Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.

02 July 2021 - 08:58

Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.

A real estate agent in Potchefstroom, North West, told Sowetan that demand for residential units was so high in one of the townships that potential buyers had to be placed on a waiting list...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...