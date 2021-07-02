Demand drives Potchefstroom property boom

Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.

A real estate agent in Potchefstroom, North West, told Sowetan that demand for residential units was so high in one of the townships that potential buyers had to be placed on a waiting list...