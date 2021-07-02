Demand drives Potchefstroom property boom
Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.
Despite many challenges facing the JB Marks local municipality, one of its cities is experiencing a boom in property sales.
A real estate agent in Potchefstroom, North West, told Sowetan that demand for residential units was so high in one of the townships that potential buyers had to be placed on a waiting list...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.