Life still hard for black people

Escaping the township can often be a deferred dream

The young intern coming for an interview was running late. It was an interview that could change her life and the lives of other family members who most probably were relying on her, as a university graduate, to obtain employment.



This is a common expectation with most young graduates coming from the townships. In one way or another, the responsibility of taking care of siblings gets passed on to you, as the person who now has a chance to play the role of breadwinner and caregiver. I know this situation well, having been part of the system myself, desperately looking for a job and also experiencing the pressure to take care of family members...